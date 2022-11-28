Suspected drunk driver accused of intentionally crashing into Joliet residence: cops

A Joliet man suspected of drunken driving was arrested after he was accused of deliberately driving his truck through a closed garage door after he was upset about a party that was held at the residence, police said.

About 9 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a residence in the 100 block of St. Joseph Avenue and learned Cesar Rojas-Leon, 31, had struck a detached garage at the residence with his GMC Sonoma truck, according to Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English.

Officers further determined that Rojas-Leon is a family member of the victim at the residence and intentionally drove the truck through the closed garage door while others were inside of a garage, English said.

Following the crash, Rojas-Leon argued with others who were on scene, English said.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Officers spoke with Rojas-Leon and saw he showed signs of possible alcohol impairment, English said. Officers also learned Rojas-Leon was upset about a party that was held at the residence, he said.

Rojas-Leon admitted to drinking alcohol before driving and he was arrested, English said.

Rojas-Leon was cited for driving with an expired driver’s license and operating an uninsured motor vehicle. His truck was towed from the scene.

Rojas-Leon was booked into the Will County jail on probable cause of aggravated driving under the influence, reckless conduct, aggravated assault and criminal damage to property, according to the county jail log.