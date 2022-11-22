Pedestrian injured after vehicle crashes into Crest Hill grocery store: cops

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle that crashed into a Crest Hill grocery store on Tuesday, police said.

The pedestrian, who is in his 50s, suffered injuries, that are not considered life threatening, in the crash Food 4 Less, located at 1701 N. Larkin Ave, according to a statement from Crest Hill Police Department.

The pedestrian was taken to Ascension Saint Joseph Medical Center in Joliet for treatment.

The driver of the vehicle is a man in his 60s, police said. He suffered minor injuries and was taken to the same hospital as well.

“The driver cooperated with the investigation and consented to a blood withdrawal which will be submitted to the crime lab for analysis,” police said.

The investigation of the crash remains open.

Food 4 Less will be closed until the building inspector can ensure the structural integrity of the building is safe, police said.