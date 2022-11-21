Joliet crash leads to arrest of suspected drunk driver: cops

A man suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol in Joliet was arrested after he ran a red light, crashed into another vehicle and then struck a utility pole, police said.

At 12:02 a.m. Sunday, Jorge Rojo-Juarez, 26, of Joliet, was booked into the Will County jail following his arrest in connection with the crash at East Jackson Street and North Henderson Avenue.

At 9:17 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the crash and determined a Dodge Dakota driven by Rojo-Juarez was heading north on Henderson Avenue and approaching Jackson Street, said Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English.

Rojo-Juarez’s vehicle disobeyed the red stop light and moved into the intersection, striking a Volkswagen Atlas driven by a 43-year-old New Lenox resident, English said.

The Volkswagen Atlas was traveling east on Jackson Street at Henderson Avenue, English said.

“The collision caused Rojo-Juarez’s vehicle to leave the roadway and strike a utility pole on the northeast corner of the intersection,” English said.

No injuries were reported in the crash, English said.

While speaking with officers, Rojo-Juarez showed behaviors indicative of possible alcohol impairment, English said.

Rojo-Juarez had performed poorly on field sobriety tests and he was arrested, English said.

Officers searched Rojo-Juarez and recovered what they suspected was cocaine, he said.

Rojo-Juarez was cited for disobeying a traffic control device, operating uninsured motor vehicle, no valid driver’s license and unlawful alcohol transportation of alcohol by driver, English said.

He had also been arrested on probable cause of aggravated DUI and controlled substance possession. Court records on Monday afternoon did not yet show charges filed against him.