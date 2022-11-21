$1 million bond set for man charged in Will County in 2 sexual assault cases

A man has been jailed on a $1 million bond after he was charged in Will County with sexually assaulting two women in 2020 and last year.

At 1:42 p.m. Friday, Matthew Sumowski, 33, of Manteno, was booked into the Will County jail on 12 sex crime charges filed in two separate cases. Manteno is a village in Kankakee County, south of Will County.

Sumowski was investigated by the police department in Monee, which is about 23 miles southeast of Joliet.

In the one of the cases, Sumowski was charged with sexually assaulting and abusing a woman on Feb. 15, 2020 through the use of a force or threat of force and while knowing she was unable to give consent.

In the second case, Sumowski was charged with sexually assaulting another woman on April 29, 2021, through the use of force or threat of force and while knowing she was unable to give consent.

On Nov. 10, Will County Judge Donald DeWilkins signed warrants for Sumowsk’s arrest, following an investigation by Monee police.

DeWilkins set a $500,000 bond for each case, adding up to a $1 million amount that is keeping Sumowski jailed.

Sumowski’s next court date was scheduled for Nov. 29.