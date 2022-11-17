Joliet driver suspected of intentionally causing two-vehicle crash: cops

A Joliet man was arrested on suspicion of causing a two-vehicle crash that officers suspect may have been intentional, according to Joliet police

Daniel Cervantes, 31, was arrested Tuesday on a charge of reckless driving and improper lane usage in connection with the crash. He was released on his own recognizance.

At 6:15 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to the 400 block of Henderson Avenue for a crash, said Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English.

A preliminary investigation of the crash led officers to suspect that the 59-year-old driver of a Jeep Cherokee was traveling south on Henderson Avenue and approaching Jackson Street, English said.

Cervantes drove a Jeep Cherokee that was north on Henderson Avenue, English said.

“Cervantes crossed into the southbound lane of Henderson Avenue and struck the other Jeep Cherokee head-on,” English said.

Cervantes and his vehicle was not at the accident scene when officers arrived, English said.

Officers made contact with Cervantes a short time later.

“During the investigation, it is believed that Cervantes intentionally entered the opposing lane to strike the other vehicle and the two drivers held a prior history,” English said.

Cervantes was arrested and the 59-year-old driver was hospitalized for a minor injury, English said.