2 arrests made in April robbery in Frankfort that led to 1 suspect’s death

Two men were arrested over a robbery at a Frankfort bar that led to a shootout and third robber dying from gunshot wounds, police said.

Alvin Hodge, 23, of Chicago, and Rathe Caldwell, 25, of Riverdale, were both arrested this week on a charge committing aggravated armed robbery on April 30 at Ryan’s Pub, 7928 W. Lincoln Highway, Frankfort. The bar is about 15 miles east of Joliet.

Triston Morrison, 20, of Calumet City, the third suspect in the robbery, was shot by a patron at the bar and pronounced dead by paramedics, according to the Will County Sheriff’s Office.

Hodge and also been shot by a patron at the bar and he was treated for injuries at a Cook County hospital, police said.

“The suspects were able to successfully complete the armed robbery, but most of the robbery proceeds were stuffed inside of Triston Morrison’s pants,” police said.

The weapons used by the suspects turned out to be replica firearms similar to Airsoft guns, police said.

At 3:15 a.m. on April 30, deputies were sent to Ryan’s Pub for an armed robbery in progress, police said.

Deputies learned two suspects – wearing gloves, masks and hoods – entered the business armed with handguns and demanding money from the patrons and employees, police said.

The two suspects threatened to shoot them all if they did not comply with their demands, police said.

“The victims pleaded for their lives as the suspects brandished firearms, threatening to kill them,” police said.

One of the patrons had a firearm and he feared that he or others were about to be shot, police said.

The man shot the robbery suspects when they walked toward the entrance, police said. The gunfire struck one of the suspects several times.