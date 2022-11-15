Breaking: Bolingbrook bank robbed by suspects who tied up staff: cops

Police are searching for three suspects involved in the robbery of a Bolingbrook bank.

About 9:55 a.m. Tuesday, agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigations responded to a bank robbery at Huntington Bank, 333 Quadrangle Drive, Bolingbrook, according to a statement from Bolingbrook Police Department.

Three suspects armed with handguns robbed the bank by making a verbal demand for money, police said.

No one was injured, but bank employees were tied up, police said.

Each suspect wore face masks.

The first suspect was dressed as a mailman carrying a mailbag, the second wore a blue sweatshirt and a hi-visibility vest, and the third wore red clothing, police said.

Each suspect fled in a vehicle and remain at large, police said.

The public can report tips, even anonymously, by phone at 312-421-6700 and tips.fbi.gov.