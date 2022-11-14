Joliet waitress charged with battery over fight at Louie’s Waffle House: cops

Back in April, a fight broke out between waitresses at Louie’s Waffle House in Joliet and one of them has been recently arrested on a charge of battery over the incident.

At 11:14 p.m. on Friday, officers pulled over a vehicle for an equipment violation near Glenwood Avenue and 129th Infantry Drive, leading to the discovery of Elizabeth Marshalek, 41, who has been wanted on a charge of battering a fellow waitress at the restaurant.

Marshalek was arrested and booked into the Will County jail, where she is being held on a $15,000 bond.

A warrant had been issued for Marshalek’s arrest on May 12, about a month after Joliet police detectives investigated the fight.

Officers first responded to the incident about 11 a.m. April 12, and learned two waitresses were fighting in the kitchen area of Louie’s Waffle House, said Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English.

“During an argument, it was believed that Marshalek pushed another female adult into a door, causing her to fall to the ground,” English said.

Marshalek was accused of punching the fellow waitress while she was on the ground, English said.

Restaurant staff intervened and Marshalek was sent home, he said. However, officers were unsuccessful in locating Marshalek at the time.