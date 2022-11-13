Snow, freezing weather forecasted for Will County this week

Snow showers are expected to hit northern Will County early this week, followed by freezing weather with temperatures in the 20s and 10s later in the week.
The National Weather Service has forecast the snow to likely begin after midnight on Monday in the northern region of Will County that covers Joliet, Shorewood, Plainfield, Bolingbrook, Lockport and New Lenox.
On Saturday evening, the National Weather Service in Chicago reported some light snow landing Bolingbrook and Romeoville.
More snow is expected on Tuesday morning, which may impact commutes for motorists, followed by snow showers in the afternoon and then occasional flurries with chance of snow showers in the evening.
The weather on Wednesday will be mostly cloudy, with more occasional flurries and a chance of snow showers in the morning, according to the National Weather Service.
Snow showers may occur again Wednesday afternoon and evening.
Thursday will see more cloudy weather with a chance of flurries in the morning, with temperatures in the low 30s, which will then drop to the 15 to 20 degrees in the evening.
Friday’s temperatures will be partly sunny. Temperatures are expected to be in the mid 20s before dropping to 10 to 15 degrees in the evening.