Joliet man charged with Oct. 10 stabbing

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a man charged with stabbing another man on Oct. 10, in Joliet.

The investigation of the Oct. 10 stabbing incident in the 1000 block of Summit Street in Joliet led to four charges of aggravated battery against Giovanni Gualteros-Rojas, 34, of Joliet. Gualteros-Rojas has not yet been arrested.

On Nov. 3, Will County Judge Donald DeWilkins signed a warrant for the arrest of Gualteros-Rojas. The warrant carries a $100,000 bond.

At close to 3 a.m. Oct. 10, officers responded to a residence on Summit Street for a report of a stabbing, Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English.

Officers determined a 44-year-old man had been stabbed in the upper back and leg, English said.

“Further investigation determined that the victim had become involved in an argument with an unknown male suspect,” English said.

As the 44-year-old man left the residence and walked to his vehicle, the suspect approached and stabbed him, English said. The victim was able to flee and call 911.

The victim was then taken by paramedics to Ascension Saint Joseph Medical Center in Joliet for treatment of stab wounds, which were considered not life threatening.

Following an investigation, detectives identified Gualteros-Rojas as the suspect who stabbed the 44-year-old man, English said.