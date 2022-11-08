SUV crash in Joliet leads to discovery of loaded gun, magazines: cops

Officers responding to a single-vehicle crash in Joliet discovered the driver was unlawfully in possession of a loaded handgun and two loaded magazines, police said.

About 2 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to a crash involving a Chevrolet Tahoe SUV on East Washington Street, east of Henderson Avenue, said Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English.

Police identified Giovanni Chavez-Zamora, 18, of Joliet, as the driver of the Chevrolet Tahoe.

A preliminary investigation of the crash showed Chavez-Zamora lost control of the vehicle on wet pavement after turning east on Washington Street from a southbound lane on Henderson Avenue, English said.

“The vehicle came to rest after striking a guardrail on the south side of the street,” English said.

While officers were investigating the crash, they saw a handgun and two loaded magazines inside the vehicle in plain view, English said.

Officers recovered the loaded gun and magazines, and placed Chavez-Zamora under arrest.

Chavez-Zamora remains in the Will County jail as of Monday on a $20,000 bond.