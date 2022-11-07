Roots & Boots show in Joliet rescheduled

The Roots & Boots country music show at the Rialto Square Theatre in Joliet has been rescheduled.

The performance was to be Thursday. It has been rescheduled for March 26 “due to unforeseen circumstances,” the Rialto announced on Friday.

Tickets for the original date will be honored at the new show.

Refunds will be available through Dec. 4 where tickets were purchased. Tickets purchased through Ticketmaster can be refunded through the Ticketmaster website.

Tickets purchased at the Rialto box office need to be returned at the box office to process the refund. Tickets may be returned in person or mailed to: Attn: Box Office 15 E Van Buren Street, Joliet, IL 60432.

The phone number for the Rialto box office is 815-726-6600. The phone number for Ticketmaster support is 800-653-8000.