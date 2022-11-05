Report of suspected armed man in Joliet leads to intense police response

A special operations police squad in Joliet responded to a call of a suspected armed man who was hiding out in a residence but turned out to not have a weapon at the time of his arrest, police said.

At 2:04 p.m. Friday, officers responded to the 2400 block of Riverbend Lane and determined Eric Tyler, 35, of Joliet, was suspected of being inside the residence, Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English said.

Tyler was wanted on four warrants in Will County for his arrest on domestic battery charges.

“It was believed that Tyler may have had access to a handgun,” English said.

Officers set up a perimeter around the house and members of the Joliet Police Department’s Special Operations Squad entered the home to search for Tyler.

“While conducting an extensive search of the residence, Tyler was located hiding in the attic of the home,” English said.

Tyler surrendered to officers and he was arrested by squad members, English said.

“Tyler was unarmed at the time of the arrest,” English said.