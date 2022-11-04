Joliet food mart sells winning lottery ticket

Three players won $100,000 each in the Illinois lottery.

One of them bought his ticket at the Sunshine Food Mart in Joliet.

Sam Masood, owner and manager, said he learned about the winning ticket on Thursday.

“We had a customer come in and check it,” Masood said. “He’s a really nice guy and a regular customer. “We’re so happy he’s able to win that much.”

Masood said his customers are excited about the winning ticket, too.

“People have just been coming back in and getting more tickets,” Masood said. “Yeah, we’re pretty happy about it.”

Masood said his store has sold winning tickets in the past but it’s been awhile.

“Hopefully we can sell the big one,” Masood said.

The Powerball jackpot is up to a staggering $1.5 billion for Saturday night’s drawing, according to the Illinois lottery. The world record is $1.586 billion jackpot, Illinois lottery said.

The other two $1,000 tickets were sold at Jewel on West Boughton Road in Bolingbrook and the Metamore IGA in Metamora, according to the Illinois lottery.