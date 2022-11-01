Joliet Central holds 10th annual Veterans Day ceremony November 10

Joliet Central High School will honor local veterans and current military personnel with an hour-long program at 2:20 p.m. Thursday, Nov.10 in the Joliet Central auditorium, 201 E. Jefferson Street.
The public is invited to attend and veterans can complete an online form here or contact the Community and Alumni Relations Office at 815-727-6796 to be recognized at the event.
Visitors may arrive any time after 1:30 p.m. Parking is available in all lots and guests may enter the building at the Auditorium Entrance off Eastern Ave. or through the Student Circle Main Entrance if mobility restricted.
Included in this ceremony will be the JROTC Cadets, the Joliet Central Symphonic Band, the Joliet Central Choirs, ROTC commander Phil Jayko and the reading of veteran biographies.
Following the ceremony, a reception will take place for veterans, military personnel, families and friends. Refreshments will be provided by Central Culinary Arts students and the JTHS orchestra will provide musical entertainment.