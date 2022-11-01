Bank robbed in Plainfield on Halloween: cops

A bank on Route 59 in Plainfield was robbed on Halloween, police said.

The suspect who robbed PNC Bank, 2402 Route 59, is still at large, according to Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English. The bank has a Plainfield address but is within the city limits of Joliet.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

At 4:48 p.m. on Monday, officers responded to the bank for an alarm and learned it had been robbed, English said.

“A preliminary investigation determined that a male suspect entered the bank and passed the teller a note announcing a robbery,” English said.

The suspect fled the area after taking an undetermined amount of cash, English said.

“The suspect is described as a possibly Hispanic male, approximately 25-30 years old, with a beard last seen wearing a medical mask, glasses, black hat, black jacket, and blue jeans,” English said.

Joliet police officers remained on scene until Federal Bureau of Investigations agents arrived to take over the investigation, English said.