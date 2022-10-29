Stateville prison inmates relocated due to water issues issues

A lack of hot water at the Quarter House section of Crest Hill prison has led to the temporary relocation of inmates at three housing units at the facility.

The Illinois Department of Corrections made the decision to transfer those inmates beginning Thursday, according to a statement provided by Kim Garecht, a spokesperson for the department.

The inmates reside in units B, C and D in what’s called the Quarter House at Stateville Correctional Center in Crest Hill.

Garecht said what IDOC hoped was only a temporary loss of running water has lasted six days.

“The temporary transfers are necessary to ensure the safety and well-being of the individuals in custody and our staff,” Garecht said.