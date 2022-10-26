Joliet stabbing victim identified by coroner

A man who was stabbed at a Joliet bar has been identified by the Will County Coroner’s Office.

Jorge Chiguil Toto, 40, was the man who died on Oct. 21 from stab wounds in what the coroner’s office said was an apparent homicide.

Toto was one of two 40-year-old men who were stabbed at at a bar called the Spanish American Club, 413 Meeker Avenue.

Both men were taken to Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox, where one of them was pronounced deceased, Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English said. The other man is in stable condition.

“It is believed that both victims were stabbed following an altercation with a male suspect inside the bar,” English said.

A third 50-year-old man was struck in the face by the same suspect, who fled the scene before officers arrived, English said. That man refused medical treatment.