Softball: Minooka downs Plainfield East to keep hold of first place in Southwest Prairie Conference

PLAINFIELD – For much of the softball season, it’s been Minooka and everyone else in the Southwest Prairie Conference. While Oswego has been on the Indians’ heels all conference play, Minooka entered Friday afternoon in first place in the league with a half-game lead on the Panthers.

The way the Indians played against Plainfield East, it’s no surprise they’re one of the top teams in the entire county.

Minooka scored two runs in the first inning and used a three-run homer in the second to pile on the offense early. The pitching and defense did the rest as they downed the host Bengals 10-2.

Minooka (24-2-1, 13-1) came into Friday’s action just ahead of Oswego (20-8, 12-2) for the top spot. The Indians had won 18 games in a row before a 4-3 loss to Plainfield South on May 1. Now they’ve won five in a row, and while it’s not Plainfield South, it still must have felt nice to get the victory over a Plainfield squad.

“It’s been an incredible season,” Minooka coach Mark Brown said. “Our offense shows up every game and every time it’s someone new. Today it was Jaelle (Hamilton) and Gracie (Anderson) got after it. Our defense was playing really good behind our pitcher as well.”

The scoring started early as Olivia Boyd crossed home on a fielder’s choice in the top of the first to get one on the board. Hamilton followed that up with an RBI single to score Karli McMillin and make it 2-0.

The second inning saw one big hit go a long way as Anderson blasted a three-run homer over the fence to extend the lead to 5-0. McMillin then singled to score Sofia Dziuba for a 6-0 lead.

Credit the Bengals for not giving up after a rough start. They sent one around the bases in the third as Ashley Plzak scored on an RBI single by Corinne Garmon to make it 6-1. The pitching and defense held Minooka scoreless the next two innings.

Minooka wouldn’t be silenced forever, as Hamilton blasted a leadoff solo home run in the top of the fifth to make it 7-1. Plainfield East responded in the bottom of the inning with an RBI single by Giselle Ascencio to score Rhiannon McKay and cut the deficit back to five.

The Indians got right back to on offense the next inning, however. An RBI double by McMillin scored Dziuba before Hamilton hit her second homer of the day to score McMillin and herself to give the game its final score of 10-2.

Minooka was led by Hamilton, who finished 3 for 4 with four RBIs and two home runs. McMillin (2 for 4, three RBIs) and Anderson (2 for 5, three RBIs, one homer) also stood out.

“I was just feeling juiced,” Hamilton said. “I had my teammates behind me...They had confidence in me so I felt like I had to have confidence in myself and that’s what I did today.”

As for the Bengals (8-15, 5-8), it was a tough setback after beating Joliet Central 16-1 on Wednesday. Plainfield East had lost five in a row before that and has now lost eight of its last 10. The Bengals will look to rebound quickly with the postseason fast approaching.

Joey Erkenswick and Avery Welsh each finished with two hits for the Bengals

“We’re battling through some adversity,” Plainfield East coach Rebekah Grimes said. “We’ve got some physical and mental things going on that are out of our control. We’re really trying to take moral victories and mental wins where we can...Our girls came out and played hard which we’ve been preaching all season. While we may not have been successful with the outcome, I feel like we got the moral victories where we could.”

Plainfield East and Minooka will both play Saturday. Minooka will be at Lockport’s Strike Out Cancer series and the Bengals will be at Plainfield South.