Man dies from stabbing at Joliet bar: cops

One of two men who were stabbed Friday at a bar called the Spanish American Club in Joliet has died.
Officers are searching for the suspect responsible for stabbing two 40-year-old men at the bar at 413 Meeker Avenue, according to Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English.
Both men were taken to Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox, where one of them was pronounced deceased, English said. The other man is in stable condition.
“It is believed that both victims were stabbed following an altercation with a male suspect inside the bar,” English said.
A third 50-year-old man was struck in the face by the same suspect, who fled the scene before officers arrived, English said. That man refused medical treatment.
At 1:01 a.m. Friday, officers responded to Spanish American Club for a report of a stabbing, English said.
Upon arrival, officers found two 40-year-old men on the ground outside the bar with wounds caused by a knife, English said.
Officers provided medical assistance to both men before the arrival of paramedics, English said.
Anyone has information related to this incident should contact the Joliet Police Department Investigation Unit by phone at 815-724-3020.
If they wish to remain anonymous, they can also contact Crime Stoppers of Will County at 800-323-6734 or online at crimestoppersofwillcounty.org.