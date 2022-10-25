Joliet man arrested for animal cruelty after dog died

A Joliet man was arrested on an animal cruelty charge after his dog died.

Sebastian Trujillo, 22, was arrested Monday on a charge of aggravated cruelty to animals at his apartment in the 100 block of Clement Street.

Joliet police said they were called to the upstairs apartment when “a dog had been overheard in extreme distress as well as a male screaming at the dog,” according to a news release.

Trujillo told police that his female husky named Jillo had died. Officers found the dog in the apartment bathroom.

“Upon further investigation, it appeared that Trujillo had used a thin leash with a noose-like collar to drag the dog across the floor of the apartment to place her in a cage at which time the dog’s body fell limp and she passed away.,” the release said.

Both the dead dog and another husky that was still alive were taken from the apartment and placed with Joliet Township Animal Control.