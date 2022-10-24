Burglary suspects in New Lenox target 4 businesses: cops

Three restaurants and one gas station in New Lenox were burglarized on Sunday and officers are searching for the suspects, police said.

Some time after midnight on Sunday, suspects had targeted cash registers and cash registers at Wingstop, 1820 E. Lincoln Highway, Jersey Mike’s, 527 E. Lincoln Highway, Pizza Hut, 525 E. Lincoln Highway and Exxon Mobil gas station, 570 E. Laraway Road, according to New Lenox Deputy Chief Micah Nuesse.

“The offenders made entry by braking the front doors of the buildings,” Nuesse said.

Nuesse could not provide further information about the incident because it is still under an active investigation.

Jersey Mike’s and Pizza Hut are in the same building, while Wingstop is roughly more than a mile away on the same Lincoln Highway road. The Exxon Mobil gas station is more than three miles south of those locations.