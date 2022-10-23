Joliet hospital’s nurses hold rally, say staffing levels dangerously low

A rally was held outside Ascension Saint Joseph Medical Center in Joliet to protest staffing levels that nurses said were dangerous.
Dozens of people gathered outside the hospital at 6:30 p.m. Saturday night, including many nurses and their union representatives.
John Fitzgerald, a staffing representative for the nurses at St. Joe’s hospital, said there were nurses who who working the night shift in the emergency room on Friday night and demanded less than horrendous staffing.
Fitzgerald said there were managers who said they would come in to work but not stay in for the rest of the shift and potentially leave in the middle of the night.
“When the nurses said that wasn’t adequate, security was called on them and they were marched out of the hospital,” Fitzgerald said.
Hannah Puhr, a nurse at St. Joe’s, said there were nurses on the night shift that was scheduled to have four staff members when there should have been up to 12 to 14. She said at that time, there were 51 patients in the emergency room.
“If you do the math, it is incredible and dangerous. We were very concerned about it. This has been happening for months and years,” Puhr said.
Puhr said the nurses cannot “save a life alone.”
“We cannot save a life without resources and staff,” Puhr said.
