Joliet man charged with aggravated assault with gun outside Anthony’s Restaurant and Pub

A man was arrested after he was accused of pulling out a handgun when security escorted him from Anthony’s Restaurant and Pub in Joliet, police said.

About 1:50 a.m. on Sunday, an officer on patrol was contacted about a disturbance at Anthony’s Restaurant and Pub, 3151 Voyager Lane, according to Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English.

Anthony's Restaurant and Pub, 3151 Voyager Lane, Joliet. (Eric Ginnard)

Officers learned as security was escorting Ronald Johnson, 22, of Joliet, off of the property, Johnson had reached into a female companion’s purse, pulled out a handgun, and cocked it after turning toward an Anthony’s employee, English said.

Johnson then ran to a nearby business parking lot and entered a vehicle, English said.

Officers stopped the vehicle near Colorado Avenue and Voyager Lane and placed Johnson into custody without incident, English said.

Officers recovered a loaded 9 mm handgun from the vehicle, English said.

“During the course of the investigation, it was determined that Johnson had a valid concealed carry license,” English said.

Johnson was booked into Will County jail on Sunday and was released after posting 10% of his $25,000 bond.

On Wednesday, Johnson was charged with aggravated assault and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.