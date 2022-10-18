Car crashes into Joliet wall

A car crashed into an Interstate 55 sound wall in Joliet on Monday.

Joliet police said the driver had to be extricated from a Honda Civic and had serious injuries.

The driver was a 43-year-old Joliet man. His name was not released.

The accident happened at about 3:28 p.m.

The driver was heading west on Fiday road into an intersection with the I-55 Northeast Frontage Road, police said. The car went through the intersection and hit the concrete sound wall built to shield residents from highway noise.

The Joliet Fire Department extricated the driver from the car and took him to Ascension Saint Joseph – Joliet hospital.

Police continue to investigate the accident.