2 men ambushed in Lockport Township shooting: cops

Two men remain in critical condition at hospitals in Chicago after they were ambushed in a shooting in Lockport Township, police said.

At 8:23 p.m. on Friday, deputies responded to a report of a 36-year-old man and a 34-year-old man who were wounded in a shooting in the 1600 block of Fairmount Avenue, according to a statement from the Will County Sheriff’s Office.

The two men were struck by gunfire while sitting in a vehicle outside of a Fairmount Avenue residence, police said.

When deputies arrived, they immediately provided medical aid to both men, who were located outside of the vehicle, police said.

The 36-year-old man suffered gunshot wounds to his face, hand and leg, while the 34-year-old man suffered shots to his back, police said.

The 36-year-old man resides at the Fairmount Avenue residence where the shooting occurred and the 34-year-old man is a Lockport residence, police said.

An emergency crew from Lockport Township Fire Protection District arrived at the location and took both men to Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox, police said.

The two men were later taken to hospitals in Chicago for further treatment and both remain in critical condition, police said.

Based on information gathered in the investigation thus far, both men had been inside of the Fairmount Avenue residence and went to leave in their vehicle, police said.

At that time, unknown suspects approached the vehicle from behind and fired guns directly into the vehicle, police said.

Deputies recovered 33 shell casings from the different types of firearms at the scene, police said.

Deputies believe the suspects were on foot.

The sheriff’s office seeks assistance from the public with any information regarding this shooting.

Anyone with information should call the Will County Sheriff Office’s Investigation Unit by phone at 815-727-8574, extension 4965, or visit the website willcosheriff.org and click on Submit A Crime Tip at willcosheriff.org/enforcement/submit-a-crime-tip.