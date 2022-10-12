Shots fired in Plainfield on Monday

Plainfield police are investigating a shooting that took place Monday afternoon in Plainfield.

At approximately 3:44 p.m. Monday, Plainfield police went to a location at Union and Corbin street for a “shots fired assignment,” police said.

When they arrived, several witnesses said they saw the driver of a gray sedan, which was following a white sedan near Union Street and Route 30, stop, leave the car and fire several shots at the white sedan.

Both cars fled the scene, but police believe the white sedan sustained damage.

No one was injured as far as police know.

Police said this is “an active and open criminal investigation.”

If anyone is a witness or has any information, call Detective Sgt. Kevin McQuaid at 815-267-7209.