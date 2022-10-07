Woman dies from multiple gunshots in Bolingbrook: cops

A 32-year-old woman from Chicago was found shot to death inside of a vehicle in Bolingbrook, police said.
At 9:44 p.m. on Oct. 6, officers were sent to a park in the 800 block of Poplar lane for a suspicious vehicle report that was about 100 feet off the roadway in a grassy area, according to a statement from the Bolingbrook Police Department.
When officers arrived, they found a 32-year-old woman alone and in the driver’s seat of the vehicle, police said.
The woman appeared to have been shot several times, police said.
“Life savings measures were attempted, and she was transported to an area hospital where she succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead,” police said.
No further information about the incident was provided.
Anyone with information about the shooting should contact the Bolingbrook Police Department Investigations Division by phone at 630-226-8620, police said.
If they wish to remain anonymous, they can contact Crime Stoppers of Bolingbrook by phone at 630-378-4772.
Anonymous tips can be submitted online at bolingrookcrimestoppers.org or by using the mobile P3 Tips app.
“All contact with Crime Stoppers is anonymous and if the information leads to an arrest, a cash reward may be issued,” police said.