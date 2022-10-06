Judge denies Joliet Denny’s murder defendant’s request for medical records

A man charged with the 2019 murder and robbery of a man killed outside of a Denny’s restaurant in Joliet was unsuccessful in requesting access to the medical records of an accomplice in the robbery who’s supposed to testify against him.

On Thursday, Joshua Anderson, 23, who’s been charged with the murder of Gregory Brown, 35, outside Denny’s, 2531 Plainfield Road, Joliet, had filed a motion to subpoena the medical records for Bobbie Ollom, 27, of Seneca. The motion was filed on Thursday but was not yet publicly accessible.

Ollom pleaded guilty on Nov. 15 to participating in the robbery of Brown. Ollom’s guilty plea is part of a deal where she would have to testify against Anderson and Christopher Parker, 25, of Chicago, who’s also been charged with Brown’s murder.

Bobbie Ollom (Will County Sheriff's Office)

While Anderson has received representation from attorneys since the case began three years ago, he represented himself at various points since then.

Anderson’s motion to subpoena Ollom’s medical records was objected by Will County Assistant State’s Attorney Christine Vukmir. She said there was no mental health finding that Ollom was unfit to stand trial and Anderson was engaged in a fishing expedition.

Will County Judge Amy Bertani-Tomczak denied Anderson’s motion because he did not give her good cause as to why it should be granted. Anderson became angry with Bertani-Tomczak and repeatedly ask her why she denied his motion.

“You don’t just get someone’s medical records because you want them,” Bertani-Tomczak said.

Anderson’s case was continued to Oct. 20.

Ollom has not yet been sentenced in the case. Her case was pushed to Oct. 19 for status on her sentencing.

At Ollom’s plea hearing, Vukmir said the state’s evidence would show that Ollom conspired with Anderson and Parker to rob Brown.

Vukmir said Ollom had communicated with Brown before the robbery and she agreed to perform sexual acts for $850. She said Ollom went to Denny’s to meet with Brown, who followed her to her car.

Vukmir said Brown was shot in the head and Ollom said she saw Parker, the alleged shooter, search Brown’s pockets for money. Brown’s body was left in Denny’s parking lot.

Joliet police detectives investigated the case and apprehended Ollom and Anderson in Iowa. Parker was arrested in Chicago.

Ollom’s attorney, Chuck Bretz, said his client had no idea that Brown would be killed or shot, and that she was promised by Anderson and Parker that would not happen.