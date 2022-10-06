Joliet man arrested in Morris in connection with child’s self-inflicted shooting: cops

A Joliet man has been apprehended on charges accusing him of recklessly leaving a handgun inside of a residence that was obtained by his girlfriend’s child, who remains in critical condition after he shot himself with the firearm, police said.

At 10 a.m. on Thursday, Sensei Bennett, 26, of Joliet, was arrested at a residence in Morris by members of the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Regiontal Task Force, Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English said.

Bennett has been in the Will County jail since about 10:20 a.m. on Thursday on a $200,000 bond.

Detectives determined Bennett was the owner of a loaded Glock 9 mm handgun that was left unsecured in his residence in the 300 block of Comstock Street, English said.

On Sept. 27, a 2-year-old child of Bennett’s girlfriend accessed the gun and shot himself in the face, English said.

“The child’s mother was present in the home and was caring for another child at the time of the incident,” English said.

The 2-year-old child still remains in Lurie Children’s Hospital in Chicago.

English said the child’s condition “has somewhat improved and medical staff remains hopeful that the child will continue to make progress.”

During the investigation of the Sept. 27 incident, detectives recovered suspected marijuana packaged for individual sale at the Comstock Street residence where the child shot himself, according to English.

A criminal complaint alleged Bennett was in possession of between 500 to 2,000 grams of marijuana with intent to deliver.