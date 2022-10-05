Updated: Crest Hill police arrest suspect in Tuesday shooting

Crest Hill police arrested a Joliet man for a shooting that occurred Tuesday afternoon.
Anthony L. Brown Jr., 18, of the 1400 block of Cambria Drive, has been charged in the shooting of a juvenile who lives in Crest Hill. The victim was hospitalized in what police said was not a life-threatening condition.
The shooting occurred in 1200 block of Cedarwood Drive at about 3:40 p.m., police said.
Police officers found Brown after he had fled on foot from the scene of the shooting, police said in a news release. He was found in the 1500 block of Rock Run Drive and taken into custody on Tuesday.
“The officers did a great job in responding quickly, relaying information and locating the suspect in this case,” Clark said in the news release.
Police on Wednesday morning announced that the state’s attorney’s office approved charges of aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, and aggravated discharge of a firearm.
Brown was booked into Will County Jail and had a bond hearing scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.
Police on the scene also provided emergency aid to the victim until an ambulance from the Lockport Township Fire Department arrived. The victim was taken to Ascension Saint Joseph – Joliet hospital.