Crest Hill police arrest suspect in Tuesday shooting

Crest Hill police said they arrested a suspect in connection with a shooting on Tuesday afternoon.

One person was shot, and hospitalized in the incident that occurred at about 3:40 p.m. in the 1200 block of Cedarwood Drive.

“The victim’s condition is believed to be non-life threatening at this time,” police said in a news release.

No other information was released about the victim, or the suspect.

“A suspect was located, is in custody, and there is no immediate threat to the public,” police said. “This is a quickly developing investigation and more information will be provided when appropriate.”

Police at the scene of the shooting provided emergency first aid to the victim, who was taken by ambulance to Ascension Saint Joseph – Joliet hospital.