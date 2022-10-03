Tinley Park motorcycle rider dies after Frankfort crash

A Tinley Park motorcycle driver has died from complications of injuries he suffered in a crash in Frankfort.

At 5 p.m. on Thursday, Joseph Shourek, 65, was pronounced dead at Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood after he was involved in a crash on Sept. 17, on Route 30 and Pfeiffer Road in Frankfort, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The primary cause of Shourek’s death, which was deemed an accident, was from complications of a vehicle collision.

The examiner’s office listed a secondary cause of Shourek’s death as hypertensive arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease and irregular heart rhythm.

About 1:13 p.m. Sept. 17, Shourek was driving a Harley-Davidson motorcycle in the westbound direction of Route 30 and approaching Pfeiffer Road at the time of the crash, said Frankfort Deputy Police Chief Kevin Keegan.

Shourek had slowed down for a yellow light at the intersection, Keegan said. A Toyota Camry that was behind Shourek did not slow down and rear ended him, he said.

Shourek fell off the motorcycle and suffered injuries to his head, Keegan said.

Shourek was taken from the crash scene to Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox, he said.

The Lincoln-Way Crash Investigation Team responded to the scene to complete a reconstruction of the events that led to the crash, Keegan said.

The driver of the Toyota Camry provided his phone to the Frankfort Police Department for forensic examination, Keegan said.

Blood and urine samples were also collected from the driver, Keegan said. The results of the test of those samples are still pending as of Monday, he said.