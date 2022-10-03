Rowdy customer at Jameson’s Pub threatens to strike Joliet police officer: cops

A man was arrested after he was accused of trying to fight other customers at Jameson’s Pub in Joliet and threatening to strike a responding officer, police said.
At 12:42 a.m. on Saturday, officers responded to Jameson’s Pub, 2755 Black Road, for a report of an unwanted person, Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English said.
Officers who responded to the scene determined that Justin Rolan, 21, of Joliet, was intoxicated and refused to leave the restaurant after staff told him to do so, English said.
Rolan caused a disturbance by trying to start fights with other customers, English said.
Officers escorted Rolan out the restaurant, he said.
Once at the front doors, Rolan acted belligerent toward officers and threatened to strike an officer in the jaw, English said.
Rolan resisted arrest by not allowing officers access to his arms, English said.
After a brief struggle, he was arrested and then taken to the Joliet Police Department, English said. On the way there, Rolan complained of a medical issue, English said.
Officers stopped in the 800 block of Black Road and called for an ambulance for Rolan, English said.
Rolan was sent to Ascension Saint Joseph Medical Center, released a short time later and then booked into the Will County jail.