Pulmonary and sleep medicine physicians join Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group

Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group has announced the addition of sleep medicine physician Reem Beckerly, as well as pulmonologists Therese Zeman and Edward Kessler. All three doctors were previously with Suburban Lung Associates.

The physicians are treating new and current patients at 100 Spalding Drive, Suite 200 in Naperville. To schedule an appointment, call 630-355-8776.

Reem Beckerly, DO, a sleep medicine physician, has joined Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group and is seeing patients at 100 Spalding Drive on the campus of Edward Hospital in Naperville. (Andrew_Bobb_Siedelmann )

Beckerly earned her medical degree from the University of New England College of Osteopathic Medicine, completed her internship at St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center in Boston, her residency at Tufts University School of Medicine and her fellowship at George Washington University Hospital.

Edward Kessler, MD, a critical care medicine physician and pulmonologist who specializes in interventional pulmonology, has joined Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group and is seeing patients at 100 Spalding Drive, on the campus of Edward Hospital in Naperville (ANDREW_SIEDELMANN)

Kessler earned his medical degree and completed his internship and residency at St. Louis University Health Science Center. He completed fellowships at Duke University Medical Center and Loyola University Medical Center.

Dr. Therese Zemanba pulmonologist and critical care medicine physician, has joined Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group and is seeing patients at 100 Spalding Drive, on the campus of Edward Hospital in Naperville. (ANDREW_SIEDELMANN)

Zeman earned her medical degree and completed her internship, residency and fellowship at Loyola University Stritch School of Medicine.