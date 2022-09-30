Updated: Fugitive Joliet suspect arrested in Georgia, charged in July 31 slaying: cops

A teen fugitive whom the Joliet police chief called a “cold-blooded killer” was arrested on charges accusing him of fatally shooting a 35-year-old man on July 31.

On Tuesday, Marquis Johnson, 18, of Joliet, was arrested by agents with the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force at a residence in Lithonia, Georgia on a charge of murdering Jaron Lymon, 35, of Joliet, according to Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English.

Johnson has been booked into the DeKalb County jail in Georgia, where he is awaiting extradition to Illinois, English said.

Johnson’s arrest was the result of a Joliet Police Department investigation into the July 31 fatal shooting of Lymon.

English declined to answer questions about why Johnson allegedly killed Lymon or the circumstances behind the incident.

Johnson has been wanted on a warrant for his arrest since Aug. 26. The warrant carries a $1.5 million bond.

In a statement, Joliet Police Chief William Evans said his department wishes to offer their condolences to Lymon’s friends and family. He also thanked the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force.

“I’m extremely proud of our Investigations Division for aggressively tracking down this cold-blooded killer,” Evans said.

The investigation of Lymon’s death began about 2 a.m. on July 31 when officers responded to the parking lot of The Credit Clique and Suites, 1308 W. Jefferson St., after overhearing gunfire, English said.

After hearing gunfire, Joliet police officers on July 31, 2022, went to parking lot of The Credit Clique and Suites in Joliet early Sunday morning and Jaron Lymon, 35, who had been shot multiple times. Lymon later died. (Denise Unland)

Officers were flagged down by a person in the lot and located Lymon, who had been shot multiple times, English said.

Paramedics with the Joliet Fire Department took Lymon to Ascension Saint Joseph Medical Center in Joliet, English said. Lymon later died at the hospital.

Officers completed an extensive canvas for further information about the shooting, English said. Detectives launched an extensive investigation that led to the identification of Johnson as the suspect in the homicide, he said.

Police developed information that Johnson was in Georgia, where he was arrested by the task force, English said.