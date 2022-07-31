Joliet man dies after being shot multiple times

Jaron J. Lyman, 35, of Joliet, died early Sunday morning after being shot multiple times.

At 1:59 a.m. Sunday, Joliet police heard gunfire and went to The Credit Clique and Suites at 1308 W. Jefferson St. in Joliet, after a person in the parking lot flagged them down.

The Joliet Fire Department transported the man to Ascension Saint Joseph Medical Center in Joliet. Joliet police said. Lyman died at 2:45 a.m., according to the Will County Coroner’s Office.

Officers searched the area and, detectives and evidence technicians were called to investigate, Joliet police said. Investigators are working to identify any suspects, Joliet police said.

The final cause and manner of death are pending results of the police, autopsy and toxicological reports, according to the Will County coroner.

Police believe this is an isolated incident and that the community is not in danger.

People with information about the shooting are encouraged to call the Joliet Police Department Investigation Unit at 815-724-3020. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734 or crimestoppersofwillcounty.org.