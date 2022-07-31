July 31, 2022
Joliet man dies after being shot multiple times

By Denise M. Baran-Unland
After hearing gunfire, Joliet police officers went to parking lot of The Credit Clique and Suites in Joliet early Sunday morning and found a 35-year-old male who had been shot multiple times. The man later died.

Jaron J. Lyman, 35, of Joliet, died early Sunday morning after being shot multiple times.

At 1:59 a.m. Sunday, Joliet police heard gunfire and went to The Credit Clique and Suites at 1308 W. Jefferson St. in Joliet, after a person in the parking lot flagged them down.

The Joliet Fire Department transported the man to Ascension Saint Joseph Medical Center in Joliet. Joliet police said. Lyman died at 2:45 a.m., according to the Will County Coroner’s Office.

Officers searched the area and, detectives and evidence technicians were called to investigate, Joliet police said. Investigators are working to identify any suspects, Joliet police said.

The final cause and manner of death are pending results of the police, autopsy and toxicological reports, according to the Will County coroner.

Police believe this is an isolated incident and that the community is not in danger.

People with information about the shooting are encouraged to call the Joliet Police Department Investigation Unit at 815-724-3020. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734 or crimestoppersofwillcounty.org.