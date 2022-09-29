3 people injured in I-80 crash near Shorewood: cops

Three people were hospitalized with minor injuries following a crash on Interstate 80 near Shorewood, where a semitrailer struck two passenger vehicles, police said.

At 5:13 p.m. on Wednesday, troopers responded to an incident on I-80 where a semitrailer traveled from the eastbound to the westbound lanes and overturned in the right side ditch, according to Illinois State Police.

The semitrailer had crossed the center median of the roadway and struck two passenger vehicles, police said.

Following the crash, the driver and passenger of the semitrailer, as well as the driver of the one of the two passenger vehicles, were all hospitalized with minor injuries, police said.

Troopers are still investigating why the semitrailer overturned and whether any driver will face citations in the crash, police said.