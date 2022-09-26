Joliet woman struck employee at Anthony’s Restaurant & Pub: cops

A woman was arrested after she was accused of striking an employee in the face at Anthony’s Restaurant & Pub in Joliet, police said.
At 1:22 a.m. on Sunday, officers responded to the restaurant at 3151 Voyager Lane for a disturbance, said Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English.
When officers arrived, they determine that the staff at the restaurant removed Deja Dawson, 22, of Joliet from the building after she caused a disturbance, English said. The staff refused to let Dawson back in after she attempted to re-enter Anthony’s, he said.
Dawson then struck an employee in the face and broke his bracelet while struggling with him, English said.
Dawson was arrested on suspicion of battery and criminal damage to property. Formal charges have not yet been filed against Dawson, who’s scheduled for an Oct. 11 court hearing regarding the incident.
Dawson was arrested on April 9, in Joliet on charges of aggravated battery to a police officer and resisting arrest.
Officers had responded to an incident where Dawson drove recklessly on West Jefferson Street, lost control of her vehicle and struck a light pole, English said.
Officers removed Dawson from her vehicle after she refused their commands to do so for safety reasons, English said. Officers saw exposed electrical wires from the damaged light pole next to her vehicle, he said.
After Dawson’s arrest, she fought with officers, spat on and kicked one officer in the leg, English said.
Dawson was later booked into the Will County jail and released the day after the incident after posting 10% of her $6,000 bond, court records show.