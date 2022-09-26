Coroner identifies Mokena pedestrian fatally struck by Metra train

A 20-year-old pedestrian who died after she was struck by a train in Mokena Friday has been identified by the Will County coroner.

Katrina O’Hare, 20, of Mokena, was identified by Will County Coroner Laurie Summers’ office as the woman who was pronounced dead at 3:09 p.m. after she was struck by a train in Mokena.

The incident is under investigation by the Metra Police Department. Metra spokesman Michael Gillis said police believe O’Hare intentionally stepped in front of the train.

Inbound and outbound train movement was halted near Mokena for the death investigation.