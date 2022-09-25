Gallery Seven to celebrate 15 years with Crystal Gala Dinner

Gallery Seven will celebrate its 15th anniversary with a Gala Dinner in Lockport’s historic Gaylord Building banquet room from 7 to 10 p.m. on Oct. 14.

Gallery Seven was established in 2007, by seven artists at 7 E. Van Buren Street in downtown Joliet. After a time, Gallery Seven moved around the corner to the Rialto Square building and, in 2017, to its present location in the Gaylord Building in Lockport.

During its 15 years of existence, Gallery Seven has hosted exhibits by individual artists and juried exhibitions showing the work of multiple local artists. The annual “Open Lens” exhibit has received entries from local photographers and those in other states and countries. While Open Lens features photography, “Illiart” is an annual juried exhibition open to artists of all media.

Gallery Seven has also hosted the “Fridays in the Park,” free concerts on the Lincoln Landing in front of the Gaylord Building on the first Fridays of May, June, July and September.

Tickets for the Crystal Gala are $60.00 per person and can be purchased at the Gallery Seven website, galleryseven.net.