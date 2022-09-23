Woman dies after being struck by train in Mokena; Metra lines halted

A woman was killed after she was struck by a Metra train in Mokena.

The incident occurred at 2:45 p.m. Friday and led to delays in train movement in the area, Metra spokesperson Meg Reile said.

The Will County Coroner’s Office was called to the scene, Reile said.

Inbound and outbound train movement was halted near Mokena, according to Metra.

Train 705, which was scheduled to depart at 5 p.m. Friday at the LaSalle Street Station in Chicago, was not scheduled to operate because of the incident.

Train 305 was the next train, with added stops to Hickory Creek and Joliet.

Train 428, which was scheduled to depart in Joliet at 3:30 p.m., did not operate because of the incident as well, according to Metra.

Train 430 was the next train making all scheduled stops to the LaSalle Street Station.