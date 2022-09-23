Joliet man charged with striking woman with vehicle during violent attack

A man has been jailed on charges of repeatedly attacking a woman as she drove a vehicle on Interstate 80 and then later striking her with the vehicle as she tried to flee from him on foot.

About 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Steven Gutierrez, 37, of Joliet was booked into the Will County jail on charges of aggravated battery, domestic battery, unlawful restraint and interfering with the report of domestic violence in connection with the Aug 11 incident.

Gutierrez’s attorney, Ricardo Munoz, has filed a motion to have his client’s $100,000 bond lowered to $20,000 so he can be released from jail. A hearing on that motion is scheduled for Monday.

The incident that led to the charges began about 7:25 p.m. Aug. 11, when officers responded to a domestic disturbance at Bridge and Nicholson streets, Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English said.

Officers suspected Gutierrez had battered a woman, English said.

While the woman and Gutierrez were in a vehicle traveling east on Interstate 80, near Interstate 55, the two got into an argument, and Gutierrez repeatedly punched the woman in the head as she drove the vehicle, English said.

The woman pulled the vehicle to the side of the road to make a run for it, but Gutierrez chased after her and physically attacked her, English said.

Gutierrez then went back into the vehicle and drove toward the woman, striking her in the right leg, English said. He dragged her into the vehicle and drove to an area near Ascension Saint Joseph Medical Center in Joliet, English said.

Gutierrez was driving on Glenwood Avenue and continued to strike the woman while she was in the back seat of the vehicle, English said.

The woman was able to flee and contact 911 near Bridge and Nicholson streets, English said.

Gutierrez drove away from the woman in the vehicle but then crashed into several unoccupied vehicles, English said. Officers were not able to find him at the time, he said.