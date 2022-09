A southbound lane on Interstate 55 at Weber Road in Will County has been shut down following a two-vehicle crash that led to the hospitalization of one driver, police said.

About 6 a.m. on Thursday, Illinois State Police troopers responded to a crash on I-55 at Weber Road, according to the Illinois State Police.

The left southbound lane of I-55 at that location has been closed as a result, police said.

No further information was provided by police about the crash.