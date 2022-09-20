Driver charged in Joliet I-80 shooting incident

A South Holland man has been charged with firing a gun at another driver more than three months ago on the Interstate 80 bridge that crosses the Des Plaines River in Joliet.

On Sept. 15, Judge Ken Zelazo signed a warrant for the arrest of Jerome Jones, 44, of South Holland, who’s been charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm, reckless discharge of a firearm and reckless driving.

The warrant carries a $20,000 bond. Jones has not yet been booked into the Will County jail on those charges as of Tuesday.

On June 12, officers responded to a report of an expressway shooting involving two vehicles about 6:22 p.m. on I-80, according to Illinois State Police.

The initial call came in as a road rage incident, police said.

There were no reported injuries.

Even though charges have been filed against Jones, the investigation of the incident is still open, according to police.

In a criminal complaint, Jones was accused of recklessly driving his Dodge Caravan at a high rate of speed on I-80 when he fired a pistol at a Ford Edge SUV.

Prosecutors alleged Jones fired the gun in the direction of the SUV when he knew or should have reasonably known that the vehicle was occupied and thus could have injured or killed the SUV driver.