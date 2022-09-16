Joliet holds PrideFest on Saturday

Joliet Pridefest returns to Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park for a third year.

The regular event runs from noon to 7:30 p.m. with no admission fee, but is followed by a “PrideFest After Dark – Leather and Lace,” restricted to 18 and over with a $20 admission charge.

Park Executive Director Lori Carmine said the event is much like previous years with live music, exotic zoo a magician, vendors, an “all-ages drag show,” and a Miss Joliet PrideFest contest drag show afterwards restricted to 18 and over.

“It’s a very relaxed, fun time,” Carmine said. “There are a lot of vendors and a lot of not-for-profits that attend.”

Two new features will be a concert at the end performed by Steve Grand and a Teen Corner providing activities for teens who attend.

Carmine said typical activities including a touch-a-truck, exotic zoo and magician were geared for children, but the event this year will have the Teen Corner for older youths. The Joliet Central Art Club will lead arts and crafts at the Teen Corner. There also will be teen-oriented gaming and axe throwing.

The all-ages drag show will be appropriate for all ages, but children will not participate, she said.

The “PrideFest After Dark – Leather and Lace” event will be in the park theater and include food and a cash bar.

The event is organized by the Joliet Pride Network, and funds help support the group’s LGBTQ+ activities.

