Deadly Homer Glen crash still under investigation

A deadly crash in Homer Glen that claimed the lives of two people three months ago is still under investigation.

Since then, Joni Radaszewksi, the daughter of the two victims – Kathleen Repsis, 73, and Adrian Spaargaren, 77 – has filed a lawsuit against Chris Haramija, 37, of Joliet, whom she alleged caused the tragic crash.

On Friday, Sgt. Kyle Lakomiak, of the Will County Sheriff’s Office, said the traffic division’s investigation of the June 21 crash is still under an investigation.

Lakomiak said deputies are continuing to gather all pertinent information to complete the crash reconstruction. Once everything is completed, the evidence will be forward to the Will County State’s Attorney’s Office for their review, he said.

Haramija was the driver of a Nissan SUV that collided with a Hyundai occupied by Repsis and Spaargaren in Homer Glen, according to the Will County Sheriff’s Office.

Repsis was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Will County Coroner’s Office. Spaargaren was taken to Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox, where he died.

Haramija was initially cited for improper lane usage, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and transportation of open alcohol. Prosecutors later dropped those charges, court records show.

Will County Assistant State’s Attorney, Laura Byrne, declined to comment on the case because it was still under investigation.

On Aug. 5, Radaszewki filed a lawsuit that charged Haramija with causing the wrongful death of her parents.

Attempts to reach Haramija by phone on Friday about the lawsuit were not successful.

The lawsuit alleged Radaszewski drove the vehicle occupied by her parents, Repsis and Spaargaren, when Haramija’s vehicle struck her vehicle head on.

Radaszewki’s lawsuit alleged Haramija drove his vehicle at an unreasonably high rate of speed, failed to exercise care and caution, failed to keep a lookout and failed to apply brakes to avoid a collision.

The lawsuit said Haramija “carelessly and negligently crossed into the opposite lane of traffic causing a head-on collision.”

Radaszewki further claimed Haramija’s negligent conduct in the crash caused her “severe and permanent injuries.”

Haramija had also been hospitalized with multiple injuries following the crash. A 41-year-old man and a 33-year-old man who were passengers in his Nissan SUV, also suffered multiple injuries, police said.