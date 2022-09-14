Man dies at New Lenox hospital after he was struck by vehicle

A 43-year-old man died at a New Lenox hospital after he was struck by a vehicle in Lemont Township, which is east of Romeoville in Cook County.

At 8:40 p.m. on Sunday, Michael Sergent was pronounced deceased at the emergency room of Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox, according to a statement from Will County Coroner Laurie Summers’ office. Summers did not respond to calls and a message Wednesday inquiring on what town Sergent lived in.

Sergent was a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle near State Street and Archer Avenue in Lemont Township, according to the Cook County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers responded to the incident shortly after 8:30 p.m. and learned Sergent had been struck by the vehicle that was traveling south on State Street, police said.

The 29-year-old female driver of the vehicle was not injured, police said.

The investigation of the incident remains ongoing.