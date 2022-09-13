Troy Township to host Citizens Utility Board on Oct. 6

Troy Township has announced it will host a presentation from the Citizens Utility Board at 6 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 6. All Troy Township residents are invited to this free presentation to learn about rising energy prices, free programs designed to help cut utility bills year-round, how to decode electric and gas bills, avoid scams and how basic energy efficiency can boost a home’s comfort while saving money.

This free presentation is full of valuable information and will be held at the Troy Township Community Center, 25448 Seil Rd. in Shorewood. Register by Oct. 3 by contacting Angela at 815-744-1963 or ascaggs@troytownship.com.