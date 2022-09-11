USF announces 2022 Homecoming & Reunion plans

The University of St. Francis has announced its plans for the 2022 USF Homecoming & Reunion with events that will take place from Friday, Sept. 23, through Sunday, Sept. 25.

Events will include an alumni baseball game, alumnae volleyball game, homecoming taligate & football game, a USF History in Photos exhibit, campus tour, communication reunion, alumni memorial mass and distinguished dinner and the nursing tour and brunch.

For more information on Homecoming & Reunion events and information on lodgings and directions to the USF campus, visit stfrancis.edu/hcrw. Alumni are asked to note the event registration cutoff date of September 21.

For more information, contact the Alumni and Family Relations Office at 877-811-2586 or alumni@stfrancis.edu.